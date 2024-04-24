Genesis Recalls 31,440 Vehicles For Failing Fuel Pumps

Hyundai Motor America is recalling the 2022 to 2023 model year Genesis G80, G90, GV70, and GV80 for a low-pressure fuel pump assembly issue. As it happens, the impeller may deform, leading to mechanical resistance that could result in the shutdown of the fuel pump. According to the South Korean automaker, suspect impellers don't meet durability and material specifications.

Documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal no fewer than six part numbers for the affected fuel pump modules, with said pumps intended for six- and four-cylinder mills. The supplier is Hyundam Industrial Co., Ltd. of Yeongin-myeon in South Korea, a subsidiary of the AISAN Group.