Genesis Recalls Almost 100,000 Vehicles For Fuel Leaks

Hyundai's Genesis division has issued a recall comprising 94,760 sport utility vehicles and sedans in the United States market. According to Hyundai Motor America, the recall population features production dates ranging from July 25, 2020, for the 2021 model year through January 29, 2026, for the 2026 model year.

The South Korean manufacturer claims that the crossover fuel pipe may leak fuel. Connecting the left and right fuel rails, these pipes may have been installed with improperly tightened retention fasteners. Hyundai Motor America further explains that insufficient concentrations of thread lubricant have been used at the fuel rail connections during vehicle assembly.