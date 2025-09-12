Genesis Recalls G90 Models With Metallic Paint Because It Detects Itself As A Hazard

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 483 examples of the Genesis luxury brand's G90 sedan to remedy a rather weird problem. As it happens, the advanced driving assistance system is prone to apply the brakes automatically due to aluminum content in the paint.

The recall comprises G90 vehicles finished in Savile Silver. According to Hyundai Motor America, the front corner radar signals may reflect off the aluminum content of the Savile Silver-painted bumper covers, passing through the front bumper beam. The signals may then be registered as an object in the opposing lane, resulting in brake application.



Aptiv Korea is the supplier of the front corner radars, yet the recall documentation doesn't list the supplier of the suspect paint option. Hyundai Motor America started looking into this matter in February 2025, prompted by a field report indicating a false vehicle detection condition while using the Highway Drive Assist system on a model year 2024 vehicle.