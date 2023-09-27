Genesis Reveals New Twin Turbo V6 GV80 SUV And Coupe

Genesis has unveiled the all-new GV80 Coupe and the facelifted GV80 SUV. The former is the production version of the GV80 Coupe Concept showcased earlier this year, and Genesis says it's meant to embody the brand's design philosophy of "Athletic Elegance."

The front end is similar to that of the standard SUV, but if you look closer, you'll note an expanded air intake and four air vents. These help with cooling, but also differentiate the front of the Coupe from the less interesting traditional model. At the rear, it has a completely unique design with LED lamps and a sizeable auxiliary brake light mounted on the tailgate. A descending spoiler also adds a dash of sportiness.

The most interesting view is from the side, where you can see an arch-shaped Parabolic Line creating a lower roofline. To add even more drama to the vehicle's profile, the Coupe is equipped with model-specific 20- or 22-inch wheels.