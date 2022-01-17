Genesis Says It Will Not Abandon It's Sedans

Agent009 submitted on 1/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:14:20 PM

Views : 352 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sedans are dead. SUVs and trucks are king, queen, and the whole kingdom and nobody wants the old four-door cruiser. Then there’s the Genesis G70 and G80 models, for which Hyundai’s luxury brand says: “Hold my champagne" to defend their collective honor. 

Across the board, it seems that Genesis is earning the praise it deserves for its stunning design strategy and easy-to-drive cruisers. Genesis spokesperson Jarred Pellat says the brand tripled sales in 2021. While that’s mostly due to its elegant SUVs, it is seeing a steady growth in its car line, which comprises two-fifths of its total sales.



Read Article


Genesis Says It Will Not Abandon It's Sedans

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)