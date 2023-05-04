Genesis Says It Will Not Design Bricks On Wheels - Sedans Still Have A Future

Sedans are not as popular as they used to be, with many automakers pulling the plug on several models to concentrate their efforts on expanding their crossover portfolios. But if it is one brand that will not sound the death knell for its four-door models, that is Genesis, according to Chief Creating Officer Luc Donckerwolke. During a recent sit-down with the Australian media, Donckerwolke, who was named the 2022 World Person of the Year for his work on the GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the Pony and Grandeur, was quoted by CarExpert as saying: “it’s a mistake to basically write off a typology of a vehicle.” He also added that “the ones that are making that decision are going to regret it really soon,” as they are “giving it up to other ones and we are there [to take it].”



