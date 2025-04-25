Genesis Sees No Reason Why It Can't Build A Mercedes G-Class Rival

The Genesis X Gran Equator concept was one of the most buzzed-about reveals at the New York Auto Show. And it looks like it’s more than just a flashy design study. Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis’ Chief Creative Officer and Chief Brand Officer, teased that a production version of this luxury off-roader could soon challenge some of the big names in the game, think Land Rover Defender, Lexus GX, and the Mercedes G-Class. Genesis already offers a diverse range of crossovers and SUVs, including the GV60, GV70, GV80, and the GV80 Coupe. Add to that the forthcoming production version of the 2024 Neolun concept – soon to be known as the GV90 – and it might start to feel like they’re churning out more SUVs than we really need. But according to the brand, there’s still room for more.



