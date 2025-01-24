Genesis Takes On The Outdoors With GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle

After the Genesis GV80 Desert Edition used by 80-year-old icon racing driver Jacky Ickx to traverse the desert during this year's Dakar rally, here's this thing – the GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle (MIV).

Part of the big family that also includes Hyundai and Kia, Genesis is "a global luxury automotive brand (…) with a growing range of luxury models - including the G80, G70, GV60, GV70, and GV80." Since it was initially launched at home in South Korea, Genesis has ascertained its worldwide presence in key regions like North America, Europe, Russia, China, Australia, and the Middle East. However, despite cool models like the recently refreshed Genesis GV70, nowhere is it known for its off-road prowess.

Alas, after various sporty and luxury endeavors, the premium carmaker has decided to build an adventurous GV80. Dubbed Genesis GV80 Desert Edition, it was recently driven by legendary racing driver Jacky Ickx – who is 80 years old – during the grueling 2025 edition of the iconic Dakar rally. It's a nice nod to Jacky's win at the 1983 Dakar rally, and Ickx completed the entire 3,728-mile (6,000-kilometer) journey from Bisha to Shubaytah at the wheel of the GV80.