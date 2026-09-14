Genesis Takes Two Radicals Concepts To Exclusive Hill Climb Event

Genesis took its Magma GT and X Skorpio concepts to the Mottarone hillclimb to show everyone that they are ready to take over the world and prove that they are not just static design shells. Looking unlike anything before and previewing a vision of future high-performance design, the two went up the five-mile course in the Italian Alps. The Mottarone or Tutto Bene Hillclimb is an exclusive, invitation-only auto event held annually on Mount Mottarone, overlooking Lake Maggiore in Italy’s Piedmont region. So you have to be somebody to get there. You can’t just drive in and say, "Hey, I'm here, let me join in!"



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