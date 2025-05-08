Genesis To Enter Endurance Racing To Gain Street Cred

Genesis wants to establish itself as a legitimate rival to the Germans, and to help it achieve this, it has appointed a former BMW executive to lead its European division. Only time will tell if this, and its other endeavors, including its foray into motorsport, will work, but the brand is clearly very eager to take on the world. Now serving as Managing Director of Genesis Motor Europe is Peter Kronschnabl. He has held several senior roles at BMW and, since 2021, has served as the vice president of market development and special sales, heading up responsibility for BMW in emerging markets around the world.



