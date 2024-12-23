Genesis To Launch Magma Performance Sub Brand

Now that Genesis has a fairly strong foothold in the luxury market, it's laying out some seriously ambitious plans. Among them is the launch of a performance sub-brand called Magma, which will apply not just to a handful of models, but to the entire lineup from GV60 to G90. Plus, that lineup will add a sports car of some sort. Road & Track spoke with Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, and he explained that every model the company makes will get a Magma variant. Not all of them will be hardcore performance machines, though, with the character decided by the type of vehicle. That seems wise to us, since, interesting as it would be, we don't think many people looking to own a full-size G90 sedan turned into a hardcore track car



Read Article