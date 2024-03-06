Genesis To Offer Nürburgring Track Ring Taxi Experience

Genesis is on the verge of announcing a new initiative that will see the G70 take on the world's toughest racetrack. No, the Genesis G70 isn't aiming to set a mind-boggling track record around the Nürburgring; it's going to become a famous 'Ring taxi so it can prove how competent it is with anyone and everyone who's willing to go for a ride. CarBuzz initially made the discovery when a trio of trademarks was filed with the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) for the term Genesis Track Taxi, with further investigation revealing a rudimentary website simply stating that "Bookings will open in June" and advertising that participants can "Experience the thrill of high-performance driving in a Genesis G70."

