Genesis To Only Sell EVs Under UK's Draconian Emissions Rules

Premium manufacturer Genesis will become an EV-only brand by this summer, although hybrid powertrains will return around 2027.

Currently, the G70 petrol saloon and shooting brake are almost sold out, as is the G80 saloon (with just a handful of stock cars available), while the GV70 and GV80 SUVs - the bigger-selling models - have supply through to the summer.

Scorching hot Genesis GV60 Magma spotted for the first time

According to Genesis, around 80 per cent of its sales last year were from all-electric models, with the GV60 the biggest seller ahead of the Electrified GV70 SUV. A handful of Electrified G80s were also registered.