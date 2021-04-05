Genesis To Target UK Market This Summer - Who Should Worry?

Genesis, Hyundai-Kia’s posh brand, has given more details of its European and British launch. It kicks off with a £35,000-ish luxury saloon, the G80, and an even bigger £50k SUV, the GV80. They’ll be here in summer.

A few months later, the G70 saloon – a Kia Stinger relative – joins the party. Alongside will be the GV70 crossover. That’s the one with a shark’s fin side pillar arrangement.

Most of these are four-wheel-drive and V6-engined, so you can imagine company-car CO2 is going to hamper UK sales. But there will be a diesel.