Genesis To Turn Up The Heat With Larger, Faster And More Luxurious Models

Genesis isn’t being tempted into launching smaller or more affordable models as it readies its next wave of new products. Instead, it’s going full-speed ahead with larger, more expensive and more profitable cars that will cement it as a true global player, not just in the premium car market, but the luxury car market too. This will start with a new full-sized SUV that’ll be revealed at the New York Auto Show in May. We asked Genesis’ director of design, Luc Donckerwolke, what was in store for the future of the brand to which he told us: “You have seen it already with the new Neolun concept, which is a new flagship of the brand. Which will be the new flagship of the brand.”



Read Article