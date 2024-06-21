Genesis Track Taxi Launches At The Nürburgring

The Genesis Track Taxi Nordschleife has been launched today, offering passenger rides around the fabled Nurburgring circuit in the Genesis G70 sport sedan. Hot on the heels of introducing its Magma range of high-performance models at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, Genesis is shining a light on the ‘Athletic’ part of its DNA, and where better to do that than at the Nurburgring, where we were invited to experience the Genesis Track Taxi firsthand.

Please, Genesis, would you put it into production? We all want one.

The new program that will run for at least three years, a timeframe every Ring Taxi operator must commit to, with a blind auction used to secure their tenure at the Green Hell. Genesis believes, with good reason, that it can entice visitors to use its G70 to get a unique perspective of Green Hell