Genesis Wants To Challenge The Porsche Taycan With 1,000 HP EV

During an otherwise-tame 2025 Hyundai CEO Investor Day presentation, the automaker may have let slip that its flagship Genesis brand would soon offer a high-performance EV with 1,000 horsepower. Part of the marque's Luxury xEV lineup, the electric performance car would give Genesis a rival to the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Lucid Air Sapphire, forming the tippy top of the forthcoming Magma sub-brand. The news of a kilo-horse Genesis EV appeared on a single slide, a screenshot of which can be seen below. The brand's high-performance EV aspirations will start with a 600-hp base model, possibly a sporty touring car in the vein of the Genesis X Gran Coupe or Speedium concepts, with powertrains stretching upward to at least 1,000 hp, per the presentation. That would compare very well to the 1,234-hp Air Sapphire and the drag-prohibited, 1,019-hp Taycan Turbo GT.



