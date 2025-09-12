Genesis Wants To Follow BMW's Success With Wingback Wagon

Genesis introduced the concept car alongside its first Magma production model to mark its 10th anniversary. The latter, with its over-600-horsepower muscle and bold appearance, stole the spotlight, and everyone paid little to no attention at all to the sexy station wagon. The G90 Wingback looks every inch like the estate we would ditch our high riders for. The automaker brings the G90 Wingback into a world that has seen "a multiplication of SUVs," which will eventually grow out of this swing. Genesis is building cars for when the moment comes. "This is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again."

That is exactly why Genesis is hard at work to extend its lineup, which will range from sports cars to coupes and convertibles. And if anyone thought that the station wagon is dead, here it is, very much alive and kicking.



