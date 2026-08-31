Genesis Wants To Offer Bespoke Vehicles In The US

Genesis introduced its cleverly named "One Of One" bespoke program in Dubai and the UAE in 2023, giving customers the ability to customize models like the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV. Now, with the arrival of the new GV90, the Korean luxury automaker wants to bring that same idea to the US. Genesis isn't ready to say exactly when the program will arrive or what it will look like here. But speaking to Carscoops, the automaker said the American version needs to be built around what US customers actually want rather than simply copying the program it already offers in the Middle East.



Read Article