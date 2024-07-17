Genesis Wants To Turn Every Model Into A Hybrid As EV Sales Fail To Materialize

Hybrids are the hottest thing in the automotive industry right now, forcing automakers to push back their EV plans in favor of hybrids. Mike Song, Global Head of Genesis, confirmed plans for applying hybrid technology to “as many models as possible” before the Korean brand goes down the EV-only road later in the future.

Genesis had originally pledged to only launch EVs starting from 2025 but this strategy has now been re-adjusted to include hybrids. The Global Head of the company explained what caused their change of heart. Note that Genesis has never offered a hybrid, as its production models are only available with non-electrified ICE and fully electric powertrains.