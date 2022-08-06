Genesis Will Start Building One Off Custom And Armoured Vehicles

Genesis, the premium brand of the Hyundai Motor Group, is reportedly planning to move upmarket with a new “One of One” division for bespoke builds. This means that Genesis will offer one-off versions of its models similar to what Rolls-Royce, Bentley Mulliner, and Mercedes-Maybach do for wealthy customers who want to stand out from the crowd.

As reported by the Korean Car blog, the Genesis “One of One” will arrive in 2022 starting from the South Korean market, but it could expand further in the future. The company will also develop armoured vehicles in a quest to further amplify its premium image.