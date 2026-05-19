Genesis vs Lincoln vs Lexus - Which Has the Best Warranty? One Has A Surprise When You Sell

We're digging into a trio of refinement-over-ruggedness luxury SUVs to discover which brand gives its shoppers the best warranty coverage and perks. The Genesis GV70, the Lincoln Nautilus, and the Lexus NX are luxury two-row SUVs that offer various electrification options. If you're considering one or more of them for purchase in the near future, this story provides everything you need to know about how each brand covers its products. Shoppers spend big bucks on machinery like this for tangible elements like bigger screens, more luxurious trimmings, and higher-tech features. Elsewhere, there's additional value baked into the warranty coverage, after-purchase care, and perks provided for each of these machines, as well as their siblings. A major part of the luxury experience, and a key draw for some shoppers, is the added confidence that comes from the after-sales experience, which we'll be dissecting below.



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