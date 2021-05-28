Geneva International Motor Show Given A Green Light For 2022

On February 28 last year, the Swiss government banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the country, forcing the organizers of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show to cancel the event. A few months later, the pandemic caused another cancelation of one of the most important shows in the automotive industry with the organizers describing the financial condition of the exhibition as really unstable. Fortunately, things in many regions are slowly getting better and people are hoping to return back to their normal lives. The organizing foundation of the Geneva International Motor Show also sees a light at the end of the tunnel with the announcement for a return of the show in 2022. Not everything will be the same, though that’s not necessarily bad news.



