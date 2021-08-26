Geneva International Motor Show Spawns A Qatar Sibling

The organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) have announced a partnership with Qatar Tourism in a press conference held at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). The product? A new event called the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show, which will have its first edition either in the fall of 2022 or 2023.

If you're thinking that the GIMS is moving to Qatar, you'd be wrong. It's actually a spin-off of the original GIMS. In fact, the full concept of the new event will be revealed at the return of the GIMS on February 19-27, 2022.