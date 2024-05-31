Geneva Motor Show Cancelled Indefinitely - Replaced By Qatar In 2025

The Geneva Motor Show, one of the world's oldest and most prominent automotive events, has been canceled indefinitely. The decision comes after the Swiss location hosted the first auto show after a four-year hiatus in 2024. The organizers cited numerous uncertainties within the auto industry and challenging post-pandemic market conditions, both of which have diminished the appeal of European motor shows. First organized in 1905, the Geneva Motor Show has been a staple in the automotive calendar and Europe's main annual event. The show was canceled for the first time in decades in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following two exhibitions were also canceled due to continued pandemic measures, but a replacement show in Qatar was originally scheduled for November 2022. The event was postponed to 2023. The 2023 Geneva Motor Show was also canceled, citing uncertainties in the global economy, the ongoing pandemic, and the chip shortage. The event was finally revived in early 2024, but it included a revised format with reduced costs. With minor exceptions, the 2024 exhibit included small automakers and insignificant vehicles. It looks like last year's unsuccessful edition was the final nail in the Swiss-based event's coffin.



