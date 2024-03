The next Geneva motor show is planned to open on 17 February 2025, its organiser has said, following last week’s “successful and promising” return.

The 2024 Geneva motor show was the first to take place since 2019, due to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and its after-effects.

With 23 manufacturers displaying their vehicles, this year’s Geneva show was markedly smaller than those in its heyday, with notable omissions including Stellantis and the Volkswagen Group.