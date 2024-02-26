#Genevamotorshow: BYD Updates 2024 Dolphin EV For Only $14,000

The BYD Dolphin has been updated for the 2024 model year in China and while it looks the same, it gets new battery options, greater range, and has a lower starting price. That sounds like a win for buyers.
 
Found at the base of the 2024 Dolphin range is the Vitality. This version has been priced from just 99,800 yuan (~$13,800) and comes equipped with a 32 kWh battery pack rated at 302 km (188 miles) of range. It also comes standard with a 94 hp (70 kW) motor driving the front wheels.
 


