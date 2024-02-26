Genevamotorshow: Fiat Cybertruck Concept One Ups Original Just On Looks Alone

Presented alongside four other concepts by Olivier Francois, the Fiat CEO, and Stellantis Global CMO, in a video shot in Ginevra, Italy, the new Pick-Up Concept is a futuristic proposal that the brand hopes will replicate South America's Strada workhorse success on a larger scale worldwide.

Said to mix the "functionality of an LCV (light commercial vehicle)" with the "comfort of an SUV" and open-bed design that allows it to haul some large items, it targets the urban jungle and looks very aggressive with its swollen fenders, futuristic lighting signature, hidden door handles, and floating-style roof.