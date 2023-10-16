Georgia Driver Scores A $1.4 Million Dollar Speeding Ticket

A Georgia driver won a million-dollar ticket in a shocking turn of events. The surprise of a lifetime, unfortunately, was not a lottery jackpot, but being slapped with a traffic ticket worth $1.4 million after being pulled over for speeding, according to WSAV. Connor Cato, who allegedly drove 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, was surprised to see the fine he was apparently issued for speeding Sept. 2, WSAV reported. While Cato had initially expected a super-speeder ticket, he never thought he’d have to pay a total of $1,480,038.52 for it, per the outlet.



'This might be a typo': Chatham County man receives $1.4M speeding ticket https://t.co/sApF3RY9n1 via @WSAV — WSAV News 3 (@WSAV) October 12, 2023









