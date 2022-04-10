Georgia Judge Rejects Tax Breaks For $5 Billion Rivian Plant

Rivian’s plans to build a $5 billion plant in Georgia have hit a roadblock after a judge rejected an agreement that would have seen the automaker receive a huge property tax break.

 

 

Plans had called for local governments in the Morgan and Walton counties roughly 45 miles (70 km) east of Atlanta to maintain ownership of the 800-hectare site and lease it to Rivian, exempting the car manufacturer from a projected $700 million in property taxes over 25 years. Rivian had agreed to make $300 million in payments in lieu of taxes throughout this period.



