Georgia Man Attacks Car With Kids In It Because He Thought It Was Illegally Parked

Florida may get most of the attention when it comes to wild crimes, but Georgia still has plenty of unhinged people ready to give Florida a run for its money. Remember, this is a state where more than 1.7 million people voted for Herschel Fucking Walker instead of a literal pastor to represent them in the Senate. The latest incident involves a Georgia man who attacked a car with a knife simply because he thought it was illegally parked in a handicapped spot. WSB-TV reports that it all began when Syreeta Mack parked at a Buford, Georgia Walmart with her two children in the car. She’d reportedly had back surgery recently and had a handicap placard that allowed her to park in one of the handicapped spots. But since the placard wasn’t hanging down completely straight, one man later identified as James Michael Fay allegedly decided that instead of reporting a possibly illegally parked car, he would take matters into his own hands.



