Georgia Man Claims Carvana Sold Him A Stolen Pickup

A Georgia man claims that Carvana sold him a stolen truck, which he apparently drove for a year before the police confiscated it. Carvana now asserts that both the company and the man were victims of a complex scheme. While this may be accurate, it’s worth noting that Carvana has encountered similar issues in the past. Back in September of this year, Tony Williams took to Facebook to share his predicament. He wrote that his Ram 1500 Big Horn had been impounded due to a duplicate title issue, and he placed the blame squarely on Carvana. While his hope might have been to keep the truck at the time, that dream is long since gone.



