Georgia Man Wins Corvette In State Lottery - Comes Up Empty Handed

Here's an awkward story to get you through the middle of the week. That is, we imagine it's awkward for officials who run the Georgia Lottery. For a Georgia resident named Dennis Kahler, we suspect it's just a big fat ball of frustration. For readers, it could simply be one big facepalm event on all sides of this saga.

Here's the deal. According to Corvette Forum, Kahler picked up a scratch-off Georgia Lottery ticket and won a new C8 valued up to $107,000. In addition, Kahler also reportedly won $250,000, and everything was allegedly confirmed to Kahler in a letter from Georgia Lottery. However, a designated car wasn't set up ahead of time, nor was an order slot established for the winner. It seems the plan was to simply coordinate a Corvette purchase through local Chevrolet dealerships when (or if) a winner was crowned. Sounds good, in theory anyway.