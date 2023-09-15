Georgia Temporarily Suspends Gas Tax To Combat Bidenomic Inflation

 Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in order to pause the state’s 31-cent per gallon gas tax. The Republican politician claims that the measure will help fight the effects of inflation, but experts question the efficacy of the measure.

 
In his announcement, Governor Kemp took a shot at the White House, saying that the measure would offer relief from “the disastrous effects of Bidenomics.” Ironically, many argued against such a tax holiday when Biden proposed it in 2022.


 


