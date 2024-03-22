German Activist Group Plans To Build More Treehouses In Surrounding Forest To Stop Gigafactory Expansion

Tesla Giga Berlin’s treehouse protesters are looking to extend their stay in the forest surrounding the Model Y production facility. The group’s intentions were shared by a spokesperson earlier this week.

The “Stop Tesla” initiative is among the groups looking to disrupt Giga Berlin’s operations. So far, the group has opted to build treehouses in the monoculture forest near Giga Berlin as part of their efforts against the EV maker’s expansion plans. It should be noted that the “Stop Tesla” initiative has argued that they were not involved in the “Vulcan Group’s” alleged arson attack on an electricity pylon, which halted Giga Berlin’s Model Y production.

In a comment to German media, a spokesperson for the “Stop Tesla” initiative noted that they intend to stay in the forest for a long time. “Even if new requirements make it impossible for us to protest, we will stand in Tesla’s way beyond May 20th and stay here,” the spokesperson noted.