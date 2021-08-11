German Authorities Claim They Found More Emissions Defeat Devices In Mercedes Vehicles

After reaching a ten-figure settlement with the U.S. federal government last year, Mercedes-Benz is now facing new allegations of skirting diesel emissions regulations. Deutsche Umwelthilfe (Environmental Action Germany), a German environmental and consumer protection non-profit organization, published a report claiming that a diesel-powered 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class model is fitted with eight emissions defeat devices that were not previously known about. The report claimed when tested the model in question emitted nitrogen oxide at levels 500% over the legal limit, according to Engine + Powertrain Technology International. Six of the eight alleged defeat devices are related to the vehicle’s selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. The SCR system, marketed under the name BlueTEC, is meant to reduce emissions by converting nitrogen oxide to lower its total concentration that leaves the exhaust.



