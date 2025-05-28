German Automakers Are Dealing Directly With Trump Administration To Avoid Tariffs

German carmakers BMW , Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are in talks with Washington on a possible import tariff deal, hoping to gain some leverage from their U.S. investments and exports to soften the tariff blow, three people familiar with the matter said.

The carmakers hope that the talks with the U.S. Department of Commerce could result in a deal in June, one of the people said, but this would be contingent on carmakers pledging substantial investments that would sway the U.S. administration.