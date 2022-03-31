German Built Tesla Model Y Deliveries Have Already Started

More than a week after its first delivery event, Tesla Giga Berlin has already transported Model Y vehicles out of the facility’s grounds for deliveries across Europe.

Drone operator Tobias Lindh recently flew over Tesla Giga Berlin and spotted Model Ys in the midst of being transported out of factory grounds. Many more sightings will occur as Giga Berlin ramps Model Y production and deliveries.

Lately, there have been few reports of Tesla preorder holders receiving their Model Ys from Giga Berlin. Lindh told Teslarati that a few Giga Berlin Model Y units were delivered to Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Another Giga Berlin drone operator, @Gf4Tesla, noted that made-in-Germany Model Ys were also delivered to Belgium.