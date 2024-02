Tesla is losing yet another fleet customer due to price cuts and value fluctuation, as SAP said today that the changes are too much of a risk due to wiping out resale values.



Tesla has lost some of its large fleets, including Hertz, which announced it would be eliminating a large number of EVs from its rental inventory and selling them off, and SIXT, a German rental company.



SIXT is getting rid of Tesla altogether, trading them in for Stellantis EVs, it announced in January.









Read Article