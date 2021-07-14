German Court Kicks Green Activists To The Curb In Latest Gigafactory Ruling

It appears that the latest efforts of the Brandenburg Nature Protection Association (NABU) and the Green League against Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin are unsuccessful once more. As confirmed by Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court (OVG) spokesperson Christiane Scheerhorn, the higher court rejected the two environmental groups’ urgent action, which aimed to stop limited testing at Gigafactory Berlin.

Last month, Tesla was granted an early approval which gave the company permission to conduct limited tests of its production equipment. These include the Model Y production line and the paint shop, which is expected by CEO Elon Musk to be one of the most advanced in the market. The NABU and the Green League protested, citing safety concerns.