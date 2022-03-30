German Court Orders Telsa To Buy Back Model 3 After Autopilot Proved To Be Dangerous

We all know that Tesla’s Autopilot isn’t good. Apparently, the law agrees as a German court has ordered the EV maker to buy a customer’s Model 3 back after they complained about Autopilot not functioning as it should, Electrek reports. Since its rushed introduction in 2016, Tesla has been trying to pass Autopilot off as autonomous driving. It’s not. What started as a $5,000 option in 2016 has now ballooned to a $12,000 package and includes features like auto lane changing and a summon feature. However, many of those features are not available overseas due to European regulations, and buyers are realizing that Autopilot isn’t what Tesla made it out to be.



Read Article