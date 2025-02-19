German Court Rules Tesla's Autopilot is "Not Suitable For Normal Use"

A court in Germany has ruled that the Autopilot system used by the Tesla Model 3 is ‘defective,’ and is not ‘suitable for normal use’ because of phantom braking issues. This appears to be the first time that a court has described Tesla’s driver-assistance system in such terms and comes after years of complaints from many Tesla owners in markets around the world. The case first came to the attention of German courts after Model 3 owner Christoph Lindner filed a lawsuit against the car manufacturer after experiencing several worrying instances of phantom braking. He claims the car has randomly hit the brakes when entering and exiting tunnels, after changing road surfaces, and even when his car is simply in the presence of a larger vehicle.



