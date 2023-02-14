German Court Tells Greenpeace To Take A Hike In Lawsuit Against Volkswagen

A German court on Tuesday rejected a case brought by climate group Greenpeace against Volkswagen to get the car giant to stop selling petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

The plaintiffs, the two heads of Greenpeace Germany and climate activist Clara Meyer, had also sought to force the world's second-largest carmaker to reduce emissions by 65 percent by 2030 as compared to 2018.

Greenpeace's case is based on a landmark verdict by Germany's constitutional court in April, 2021, which found government plans to curb CO2 emissions insufficient to meet Paris climate agreement targets.