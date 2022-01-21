German Debate Over Unlimited Speeds On The Autobahn Is Revived

There’s increasing debate in Germany over whether or not they should be adding speed limits to the Autobahn’s legendary unlimited section – especially since their last election a few months ago. Now, those calls are being renewed after a Bugatti Chiron owner tried to max out his car on the public road. The Green Party – now a junior partner in Germany’s new coalition government – called for 130 kph (80 mph) speed limits across the Autobahn’s thousands of miles of road, according to the Associated Press. The idea was proposed mostly as an environmental measure to stop cars from consuming the large quantities of fuel that are needed to achieve such high speeds.



