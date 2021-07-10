German EV Rental Company Abandons Everything But Tesla

The electric vehicle market is getting more crowded, with more and more electric cars being released every year. This was particularly true for Miete Deinen Tesla, a German electric vehicle rental company that expanded its operations by purchasing more EVs from other automakers. In a recent announcement, the BEV rental company noted that it is purging its EV fleet save for its Teslas since the ownership experience of other electric cars is a bit lacking, at least for now. The car rental company outlined its decision in a recent video, which was uploaded on its YouTube channel. In the video, the company noted that it is actually very sad to see some of its EVs go, especially the Porsche Taycan 4S, an otherwise stunning electric car that is bogged down by its charging infrastructure. Other electric cars that the company bought from manufacturers like Volkswagen and Hyundai also presented their own fair share of challenges — challenges which do not make them as good as Teslas for business.



