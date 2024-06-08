German EV Sales Crater As Buyers Go Back To ICE Vehicles

Sales of fully electric cars in Germany plummeted 37 percent in July 2024 compared to the same month last year. This is the biggest drop since the local government cut EV incentives last December, making automakers and suppliers worried about their huge investments on electrification.

According to the data shared by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, there was a total of 238,263 new passenger car registrations (-2.1%) this July. This number includes 83,405 gasoline cars (+0.1%), 79,870 HEVs/PHEVs (+18.4%), 43,107 diesels (+1.4%), 30,762 EVs (-36.8%), 1,078 LPG-powered cars (+8.8%), and just 3 CNG-powered cars (-98.6%).