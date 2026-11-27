The Volkswagen Group’s troubles have produced plenty of hot takes lately, but this one got a reaction in the room. Moritz Schularick, president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, said at a Berlin industry conference that selling "a certain corporation in Wolfsburg" to the Chinese wouldn't be a bad idea, as long as Germany still gets something out of the deal. Handelsblatt reported the remarks. Schularick's point was that what matters is keeping value creation and production in Germany. Who owns the factories, he said, is secondary. Michael Jansen, head of VW's Berlin corporate office, was among the guests, and the comments reportedly caused a murmur in the room.



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