German Environmental Groups Take Another Stand Against Gigafactory - Claims Courts Are Unfair

Fresh off their defeat at the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court (OVG) earlier this month, the Brandenburg Nature Protection Association (NABU) and the Green League are taking yet another stand against Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin. This time, the environmental groups are complaining that their grievances against the EV maker’s facility were not given sufficient hearing by the higher court.

The NABU and the Green League have taken issue with the fact that Tesla was granted an early approval last month that gave the company permission to conduct limited tests of Gigafactory Berlin’s production equipment, including the facility’s paint shop. The two organizations, which have strongly opposed the EV factory, protested against the new early approval, citing safety concerns.