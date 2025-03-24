German Environmentalist Group Sues Government Over Letting Big Pickups On The Streets

President Donald Trump recently complained that Europe didn’t buy enough American cars. And now a German consumer association is on a mission to make it even harder for certain US vehicles to find their way onto their country’s roads.
 
The Environmental Action Germany (DUH), a non-profit environmental and consumer protection association, thinks full-size American trucks are too big, too dirty and too dangerous, and has launched a lawsuit against Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) with the aim of forcing it to release information about trucks operating in the nation.
 


