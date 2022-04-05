German Environmentalists Demand Tesla Gigafactory Operating License Be Revoked

The Green League, an environmental group, has asked the Oder-Spree district to revoke Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s operating license. The group pointed to an incident regarding the facility’s paint shop as a reason behind its request.

Last month, reports emerged that Giga Berlin had faced a potential crisis when about 15,000 liters of a paint mixture leaked out of the facility’s paint shop. The material, which the State Environment Agency classified as “not dangerous,” was fully caught and gathered in a collection tank and later pumped out by an approved waste disposal company.





